Ukraine shares secret battlefield data to “help make decisions on the battlefield”

Drones have rapidly become one of the most decisive tools in modern warfare.

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From surveillance to precision strikes, unmanned systems now shape how battles are fought and how armies gather intelligence.

Military planners increasingly rely on data collected by these systems.

Images, video and sensor information from drones can reveal enemy movements and allow commanders to react faster than ever before.

As technology evolves, artificial intelligence is becoming the next step in this transformation, allowing machines to analyse battlefield information and assist soldiers in making critical decisions.

Data from the war

Ukraine has now taken a step that could accelerate this technological shift.

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According to the Latvian news portal LA.LV, the Ukrainian government has allowed partner countries to use real battlefield data from the war with Russia to train artificial intelligence models.

The announcement was made on March 12 by Ukrainian Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov. He said such cooperation has not previously been attempted anywhere in the world.

The large dataset collected during four years of full-scale war will now be made available to allies so they can train neural networks.

Millions of images

Ukraine has gathered vast amounts of combat information throughout the conflict.

According to Fedorov, the archive includes millions of images and frames recorded during tens of thousands of combat flights.

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“Ukraine currently has a unique amount of battlefield data that no other country in the world has. These are millions of frames obtained during tens of thousands of combat flights,” the minister emphasized.

The next phase

Officials say the initiative is aimed at strengthening autonomous military technologies.

“The future of war belongs to autonomous systems. Our task is to increase the autonomy of drones and other combat systems so that they can detect targets faster, analyze the situation and help make decisions on the battlefield,” said Fedorov.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has already created a special platform designed to train artificial intelligence systems.

The system can process huge volumes of video and photo material from the battlefield, while remaining separated from sensitive databases.

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Fedorov said the cooperation will follow a “win-win” principle. Allies will gain valuable training data for AI models, while Ukraine will benefit from faster development of autonomous technologies.

Sources: LA.LV