When the war began, few expected drones to become such a dominant force on the battlefield.

Early fighting was defined by tanks, artillery and ground troops, but that quickly changed as both sides adapted.

Over time, unmanned systems have moved from a supporting role to the centre of the conflict, reshaping how the war is fought.

New drone threat

According to the Daily Express, Ukrainian forces are deploying a new generation of drones that Russian sources have dubbed “Martian” due to their advanced capabilities.

These drones are described as fast, difficult to detect and capable of operating without direct human control.

Reports cited by The Military Show claim the technology could mark a turning point in the conflict.

AI control

A Russian-installed official in Horlivka, Ivan Prikhodko, said:

“The enemy has begun using new drones called ‘Martians,’ which, unfortunately, have a cruising speed of up to 300 kilometres per hour (or 186mph), no longer fly under operator guidance but are controlled by artificial intelligence.”

He added that the drones are “undetectable by electronic warfare systems, and drone detectors don’t spot them.”

This suggests the systems may bypass one of the biggest weaknesses of traditional drones, which are often disabled through signal jamming.

Battlefield impact

The new drones are said to combine the agility of smaller quadcopters with the range of larger unmanned aircraft.

According to Russian commander Apti Alaudinov, the weapons have already caused disruption behind Russian lines, targeting supply routes and infrastructure.

He said:

“Our guys shot some down and looked at them. It appears they are jointly produced, Ukraine-Germany, Ukraine-France. They are modernised. They fly farther than the old ones…We see that European countries are trying to test their new technologies in Ukraine in the present war.”

Rising losses

Ukrainian officials say drones are now responsible for the vast majority of Russian casualties.

“These are clearly confirmed losses: we have video footage of each such strike in our system,” said Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

Separate analysis from the Institute for the Study of War indicates Russian advances have slowed significantly, with gains per day dropping compared to previous phases of the conflict.

War evolution

Earlier reporting by The New York Times highlighted how semi-autonomous drones already allowed operators to hand control over to onboard systems mid-flight.

In one account, a drone continued its attack after losing signal, adjusting its path independently.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has also pointed to growing use of unmanned systems, saying: “For the first time in the history of this war, an enemy position was taken exclusively by unmanned platforms – ground systems and drones. The occupiers surrendered, and the operation was carried out without infantry and without losses on our side.”

Sources: Daily Express, The Military Show, The New York Times, Institute for the Study of War