Putin’s army in trouble as Ukraine unveils new engine for Flamingo missile

Ukrainian long-range strikes have already reached deep into Russian territory.

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Missiles hit targets far beyond the front lines and exposes vulnerabilities in Moscow’s defenses.

The use of systems like the Flamingo has raised concerns inside Russia about how far and how often such attacks could go.

Now, a new development could make those strikes even harder to stop.

New engine plans

According to Military cited by Portal O’Bronny, Ukrainian company Fire Point is nearing completion of a domestically developed jet engine for its Flamingo cruise missile.

The update was revealed by co-founder and chief engineer Denis Shtilierman during an interview on the “PRO:UA” program.

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The new engine is being specifically designed for low-altitude flight, which engineers believe will improve the missile’s ability to evade air defenses.

“The most important thing is that we are designing it for low-altitude flight from the outset,” Shtilierman said.

He explained that previously used engines were adapted from civil aviation, where performance is optimized at higher altitudes, making them less efficient closer to the ground.

Production shift

Earlier versions of the Flamingo missile relied on modified AI-25 or AI-25TL aircraft engines.

Fire Point secured supplies of these engines through intermediaries, allowing production to reach up to three missiles per day.

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However, reliance on imported components created limitations.

As reported, the company has been working to remove this bottleneck by developing its own propulsion system and building a dedicated production facility.

Fire Point’s technical director Iryna Terekh previously stated that the goal was to ensure independent manufacturing capacity, with production expected to begin soon.

Missile capabilities

Work on the FP-5 Flamingo missile began in late 2024 after Ukraine was denied access to US-made Tomahawk missiles, according to the report.

The missile is said to have a range of up to 3,000 kilometers, carry a payload of approximately 1,150 kilograms, and reach speeds of around 850–900 km/h.

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It uses satellite navigation combined with inertial guidance designed to resist electronic interference.

Despite these capabilities, some analysts have questioned whether the missile’s size and speed could make it easier to detect by Russian radar systems.

Mixed expectations

Experts remain divided on the Flamingo’s battlefield impact. Some argue it may not represent a decisive breakthrough, while others believe it could still play a key role in Ukraine’s strategy.

As cited by The Economist, aviation expert Kostiantyn Krywolap said Ukraine’s strength lies in coordinated strikes designed to overwhelm defenses.

“Ukraine is known for creative, coordinated attacks designed to overwhelm its defenses, and these will likely be exactly that.”

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He added that over time, such tactics could increase pressure on Russia’s air defense systems.

Sources: Military, PRO:UA, The Economist, Portal O*Bronny.