Russia’s massive size is usually seen as an advantage, but in this case, it seems to be a disadvantage for the Russian forces.

Fresh Ukrainian attacks have hit energy infrastructure in southern Russia, with fires breaking out at a key refinery site.

Officials on both sides acknowledged the incident, as tensions continue to play out far from the front lines.

And according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the developments come amid a broader pattern of strikes targeting fuel, port, and military assets in the region — a pattern that Putin’s forces cannot handle.

The oil attack

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Ukrainian forces struck an oil tank farm at the Tuapse refinery in Krasnodar Krai overnight from April 19 to 20. The attack reportedly triggered a significant fire at the site.

Geolocated footage released on April 20 showed large blazes at the refinery, supporting the claim. Regional authorities in Krasnodar Krai also confirmed the strike and subsequent fires.

The incident is part of what analysts describe as a sustained campaign against Russian infrastructure tied to logistics and energy supply.

Wave of attacks

ISW notes that recent operations have targeted multiple locations across Krasnodar Krai. These include the Sheskharis oil terminal and a naval vessel near Novorossiysk earlier in April, as well as oil pumping stations in Krymsk and Tikhoretsk.

Other reported strikes hit the Naftoexport port and an oil depot in Tuapse, along with the seaport in Yeysk, according to reporting cited by ISW.

The repeated attacks suggest a widening geographic scope, with infrastructure dispersed across the region.

Mounting criticism

Russian ultranationalist outlet Tsargrad criticized local officials, accusing them of issuing “beautiful reports” that mask the true situation. It also claimed authorities were prioritizing tourism, including keeping beaches open, despite drone threats and oil spills.

The criticism comes as some regional leaders respond differently. Leningrad Oblast Governor Alexander Drozdenko acknowledged recent strikes and announced efforts to strengthen air defenses.

ISW assessed that Russian forces face ongoing challenges defending widely dispersed infrastructure across the country.

Sources: Institute for the Study of War, regional authorities, Tsargrad