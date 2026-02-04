US Army demonstrates ‘Rusty Dagger’ missile – is it going to Ukraine?

The American missile has drawn attention after a live-fire test.

Others are reading now

The demonstration comes as Washington weighs how far to expand military support for Ukraine.

The system’s potential availability has fuelled questions about its role in the war and what it could mean for Russia.

Tested in Florida

The United States has demonstrated a new budget cruise missile known as “Rusty Dagger.”

According to the Daily Express, the weapon was successfully tested by the US Air Force at the Eglin Test and Training Range in Florida.

Images released from the test showed the missile homing in on its target and detonating its warhead.

Also read

The manufacturer, Zone 5 Technologies, describes Rusty Dagger as an “affordable cruise missile.”

An Eglin statement issued on January 31 said:

“The event, which met all primary objectives including a full warhead detonation, gathered critical data to mature a new, cost-effective, long-range strike capability.”

Ukraine interest

The test followed US Department of State approval of a foreign military sale request that would allow Ukraine to purchase air-delivered munitions and related equipment worth $825 million, the Daily Express reported.

Kyiv has requested up to 3,350 Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) missiles. Rusty Dagger is one of two designs under consideration for the programme.

Also read

If selected, the missile could significantly expand Ukraine’s long-range strike options while keeping costs down.

Why ERAM matters

US officials have highlighted the importance of mass and affordability. Brigadier General Mark Massaro, commander of the 96th Test Wing, said:

“The future fight demands we create an asymmetric advantage by developing cost-effective, attritable systems like ERAM that give commanders the ability to generate mass.”

Such weapons are designed to overwhelm defences without relying on small numbers of expensive missiles.

That approach has already shaped the conflict in Ukraine.

Also read

Weapons already in use

Western systems have had a measurable impact on the battlefield. US-supplied HIMARS launchers have struck Russian logistics hubs and command posts far behind the front lines.

Air defence systems such as Patriot and NASAMS have blunted Russian missile and drone attacks, protecting cities and forcing Moscow to expend costly munitions.

From Europe, Storm Shadow and SCALP cruise missiles have hit hardened targets once considered beyond Ukraine’s reach.

Sources: Daily Express, US Air Force, US Department of State