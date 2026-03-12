US warns Russia not to join Iran war: “It would be wise to listen

Russia and Iran have deepened their political and military cooperation in recent years.

Others are reading now

Tehran has supplied Russia with Shahed drones that have been widely used against Ukrainian cities, while both countries have increasingly aligned themselves diplomatically against Western pressure and sanctions.

The partnership has expanded beyond weapons and diplomacy, with intelligence cooperation and regional coordination becoming an important part of their relationship as tensions grow in the Middle East.

Now a new incident linked to the ongoing conflict in Iran has drawn Moscow’s attention.

Russian consulate damaged

Russia says its consulate in the Iranian city of Isfahan was damaged after nearby buildings were hit during an attack on March 8.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, the strike targeted a nearby provincial administration building.

Also read

The blast shattered windows at the Russian diplomatic compound and the shockwave reportedly knocked some staff members off their feet.

No deaths or serious injuries were reported.

Zakharova described the incident as a “gross violation” of international conventions and called on all parties involved in the conflict to respect diplomatic missions.

War spreads across region

The incident comes amid escalating fighting between Iran, Israel and the United States.

Since late February, U.S. and Israeli forces have carried out strikes on Iranian targets. Tehran has responded with attacks on Israeli territory as well as U.S. military bases and infrastructure across the region.

Also read

The growing conflict has raised fears of a wider regional war involving multiple countries in the Middle East.

Close Moscow–Tehran ties

Iran and Russia have significantly strengthened their relationship since the start of the Ukraine war.

Tehran has provided Moscow with Shahed drones that Russian forces have used extensively in attacks on Ukrainian cities.

At the same time, reports in recent days have suggested that Russia may also be sharing intelligence with Iran to help target American forces in the Middle East. The White House has downplayed the claims.

The Kremlin also confirmed earlier this week that Vladimir Putin congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei after he was selected as Iran’s new supreme leader following the death of his father.

Also read

Sources: Reuters, Washington Post, Digi24