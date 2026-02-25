Wagner mercenaries caught working as security on Putin’s “ghost fleet” tanker

A court case in France has cast new light on the shadowy vessels moving Russian oil despite Western sanctions.

Others are reading now

Testimony heard this week suggests that individuals with ties to the Wagner mercenary network were present on board one such tanker operating in European waters.

Courtroom revelations

According to Politico, the issue surfaced during proceedings in Brest involving the captain of the oil tanker Boracay, a vessel sanctioned by the European Union.

The captain, Zhangjie Chen, 39, appeared before the court on charges of failing to comply with orders from French authorities after the ship was intercepted last September. Chen did not attend the hearing and was represented by his lawyer.

Court documents cited by Politico state that two Russian nationals were on board as “security agents” and were not under the captain’s authority.

Chen said he “didn’t know what they were doing on the ship.”

Also read

AFP and CNN reported that the two men worked for Moran Security Group, a private Russian firm, and that one had previously been associated with the Wagner group.

Intercepted at sea

The Boracay was stopped by French special forces in international waters off Saint-Nazaire while sailing without a visible flag, the judge said. Prosecutors stated the vessel had departed from the Russian port of Primorsk carrying oil valued at about $100 million.

When questioned about the ship’s registration, Chen reportedly told French naval officers he was flying a Benin flag but had not displayed it “because it was raining.” Authorities in Benin later said the tanker was not listed in their registry.

French investigators found that the Hong Kong-registered shipping company operating the Boracay had no other vessels.

Prosecutors have requested a one-year prison sentence, a €150,000 fine and an international arrest warrant for Chen.

Also read

His lawyer, Henri de Richemont, argued that his client complied with instructions from the French frigate and was seeking approval from the ship’s owners before allowing boarding.

Sanctions pressure grows

The case comes as the European Union prepares its 20th sanctions package against Russia, expanding restrictions on hundreds of tankers believed to be part of Moscow’s so-called “ghost fleet.”

These ships often sail under false flags or without proper registration, complicating enforcement in international waters.

The EU has already sanctioned more than 600 vessels and is now considering measures targeting maritime services and ports.

France, with one of the bloc’s longest coastlines, has increased naval patrols in both the Atlantic and Mediterranean.

Also read

A French diplomat told Politico that such actions are meant to show that adopted measures are being enforced.

French President Emmanuel Macron said, “We must work towards a total ban on maritime services for Russian oil exports,” as EU states debate further steps aimed at curbing revenue that funds Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Sources: Politico, AFP, CNN, Digi24.