“We can reach any spot anywhere”: Putin’s crony makes yet another WW3 threat against the West

What a surprise …

Geopolitical friction rarely stays inside diplomatic channels.

When tensions spike between major global powers, the public arena often becomes a staging ground for sharp rhetoric and intense media posturing.

That national television stage in Moscow recently turned into a platform for escalatory warnings.

The Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyov has issued a fierce threat on his flagship show. This time, he targeted global shipping.

“If need be”

He boasted that Western maritime routes could easily burn if confrontation continues to build.

While discussing reports from last week of a Russian cruise missile landing nearly 100 kilometers inside Polish territory, the presenter sneered: “Let’s not harbour any illusions: if need be, we can reach any spot anywhere.”

Solovyov, who is notorious for issuing similar threats against all of Russia’s enemies, argued that Western nations are making a dangerous mistake regarding their maritime safety.

Pointing toward a developing military alliance between Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, and Belarus, he issued a direct warning.

“What makes you think that your transport lines are safe? You could be on fire everywhere, and your navy won’t help. This is the time we live in; an attack is stronger than a defence,” Solovyov declared according to The Daily Express.

Harsh words spoken

Solovyov also took aim at Washington. “No one fears Americans,” he sneered, citing past overseas campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The broadcast turned even harsher when guest analyst Dimitri Simes urged Moscow to abandon diplomatic talks completely. Simes pressed for raw power. He directed aggressive comments at Western heads of state.

Speaking on air, Simes told viewers: “We tend to forget that we own the lives of our Western adversaries… They keep living only for as long as we allow it.”

A firmer stance is necessary, according to Simes. He added: “I’m afraid that without a direct response against them, not in the language of diplomacy, but in the only language they understand, the language of strength.”

Loud media threats

Hostile rhetoric of this kind is far from rare on Russian state channels. It happens weekly. Presenters frequently mention European targets to shake public confidence, and Solovyov is famously known to be one of the most aggressive.

He regularly lists European capitals as possible targets for Russian nuclear strikes. He has argued that British presence in Ukraine justifies a Russian nuclear strike on the UK, and he has even suggested flooding the US with water and then naming the new body of water after Joseph Stalin.

Western intelligence experts often view these televised outbursts as calculated propaganda aimed at boosting domestic morale. Still, the recent broadcast highlights a troubling escalation in televised threats as relations remain deeply strained.