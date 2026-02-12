Russian forces on the front line are grappling with a communications crisis.

Military bloggers and volunteers describe confusion and breakdowns as both Telegram and Starlink services were disrupted.

Shock on the front

According to Kyiv Post, Russian soldiers have faced widespread outages after Telegram access was restricted and Starlink terminals were disabled in Ukraine.

“The front is in shock… Starlink is dead, Telegram is blocked, how should we fight? With pigeons?” Russian propagandist Ivan Utenkov wrote, as cited by the publication.

Downdetector recorded more than 11,000 Telegram outage complaints within 24 hours on February 10. Russia’s communications regulator Roskomnadzor has reportedly slowed the app nationwide.

Official denial

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov downplayed the issue, suggesting Telegram was not central to military communications.

“I don’t think it’s possible for frontline communication to be done via Telegram or any other messaging service. It’s hard to imagine and impossible… specialists should speak out on this,” he told reporters.

However, pro-war volunteer bloggers disputed that claim.

“Shooting yourself in the foot”

A Russian volunteer using the pseudonym “Thirteenth” argued that blocking Telegram harms Russian forces.

“Dear Dmitry Sergeyevich [Peskov], as a serviceman and participant in the special military operation, I will tell you the truth. Often, not only communication and combat command, but also logistics, collection and delivery of humanitarian aid are carried out via Telegram,” he wrote.

“Essentially, blocking Telegram is like shooting yourself in the foot to wake up,” he added.

Starlink disabled

The communication strain has been compounded by Starlink disruptions.

Kyiv Post reported that SpaceX disabled terminals allegedly used by Russian forces along a stretch of the front line, cutting internet connectivity.

Ukrainian electronic warfare specialist Serhii “Flash” Beskrestnov said many Russian units relying on Starlink have lost secure data transmission capabilities.

Reports of chaos

The Atesh partisan movement commented: “Without stable communications on the front line, chaos begins.”

Ukrainian sources claim that in some areas, electronic warfare systems are interfering with Russian radio communications.

One reported incident in the Zaporizhzhia region allegedly resulted in friendly fire casualties, though these claims could not be independently verified.

Dependence exposed

Since August 2025, Russian authorities have partially restricted Telegram and WhatsApp calls, citing security concerns.

The latest disruptions have intensified criticism from pro-war commentators, who argue that Russia’s reliance on civilian technology has created vulnerabilities.

“I think we will have to use carrier pigeons for military purposes,” the volunteer wrote, expressing frustration over the situation.

Kyiv Post, Digi24.