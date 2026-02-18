Where is Putin? Footage raises questions after two-week absence

Rumours about Vladimir Putin’s whereabouts are nothing new.

Throughout the war in Ukraine, the Kremlin has repeatedly faced questions over the Russian president’s health, schedule and use of pre-recorded footage.

On several occasions, analysts and investigative outlets have claimed that carefully staged videos were released to create the impression of uninterrupted activity.

Now, new claims from Russian investigative journalists suggest that Putin may once again have been off camera longer than officially acknowledged, and that small visual details in official videos may have given the game away.

A Pattern of “Canned” Meetings?

According to reporters from the investigative project Sistema, Putin has not appeared live in public for around ten days, with his last confirmed appearance tied to an early February event marking Russia’s Year of National Unity.

In the days that followed, the Kremlin released footage of several meetings supposedly held at the presidential residence.

However, Sistema alleges that some of these recordings may have been filmed earlier and released later, a practice critics describe as using “canned” material to maintain the appearance of constant presidential activity.

The outlet claims it previously identified multiple instances in 2025 in which official Kremlin videos appeared to have been recorded in advance and aired at a later date.

The Leaf That Raised Eyebrows

This time, journalists pointed to an unexpected detail: a potted aglaonema plant visible in footage from meetings at the Kremlin.

In video from a January 28 meeting, one leaf on the right side of the plant appears partially yellow. In footage released from a later meeting dated February 6, the same leaf appears fully yellowed, while new growth seems to extend beyond the edge of the pot.

Investigators argue that the plant’s condition suggests the timeline of the recordings may not match the dates presented.

A Manicure and Timeline Questions

Another detail highlighted involves Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, who appeared in footage of a February 10 meeting with Putin wearing a pale pink manicure.

According to the report, Golikova was seen at public events both before and after that date with a noticeably brighter shade of pink. The journalists suggest this could indicate the meeting video was recorded earlier than officially stated.

The Kremlin has not commented on the allegations.

Why the Absence?

Sistema speculates that Putin’s reduced public visibility may be linked to a private family matter, including reports surrounding the birthday of his eldest son, Ivan.

These claims have not been independently verified.

While short gaps in Putin’s public schedule are not unusual, each absence tends to trigger renewed scrutiny, particularly amid ongoing war and internal political pressures.

For now, the mystery remains unresolved. But in a political system where imagery is tightly controlled, even a yellowing leaf can ignite widespread speculation.

Souces: Sistema, O2