Why David Seymour says New Zealand stands firmly with Ukraine

In the early days of the invasion, the war dominated global news. Now, Seymour fears attention is fading. “There’s now a real danger of losing that initial determination,” he says.

“I can’t afford a nuclear bunker, so I’m trying to prevent a global catastrophe,” jokes David Seymour, New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the ACT Party.

At 42, he balances several roles, including Minister for Regulation. Yet Ukraine remains close to his heart.

On his desk in Auckland stands a Ukrainian flag, a reminder that this war matters, even on the other side of the world.

The first New Zealander honored by Ukraine

Seymour became the first New Zealander to receive Ukraine’s Order of Merit, Third Class.

The award was presented “for supporting sovereignty, charitable efforts, and promoting Ukraine worldwide”.

He is also one of the few politicians in his country to openly advocate not only humanitarian, but also military aid for Ukraine.

Keeping Ukraine in the headlines

To counter that, he continues to organize public events and plans new fundraisers to mark the fourth anniversary of the full-scale invasion.

Why support still matters at home

Government spending is always debated in New Zealand.

But Seymour argues that most citizens understand why Ukraine deserves backing.

He also notes that New Zealand troops training Ukrainian soldiers are gaining valuable experience in modern warfare, which is evolving rapidly.

Government aid and special visas

Since 24 February 2022, New Zealand has provided steady financial and practical support.

Troops have been sent to train Ukrainian forces, and aid packages continue.

The country has also introduced special visas for displaced Ukrainians with close family ties in New Zealand.

Fundraisers, friendship and personal loss

Beyond official policy, there is strong private support.

Seymour has personally helped raise around NZ$150,000 for radios, vehicles, and warm woollen clothing.

He was encouraged by friends, including Mariia Semikova, whose father was killed in the early days of the invasion.

Volunteers who paid the ultimate price

Some New Zealanders have gone further, volunteering on the front lines.

Tragically, some have been killed.

“They were fighting for a principle and an idea which is important to New Zealand: that smaller countries can’t just be bullied by larger countries.”

A cultural lens on good and evil

Seymour is aware that in Ukraine Russia is often called Mordor and Russians are described as orcs.

“I know that in Ukraine Russia is called Mordor and Russians are known as orcs. The Lord of the Rings, filmed in New Zealand, is a cult classic for all of us, and I do believe that good will prevail over evil.”

The reference resonates deeply in a country where the films were shot.

His outlook on the war’s future

Seymour believes Russia cannot sustain the conflict indefinitely.

He argues that Ukraine’s use of drones could destabilize Russia itself.

“I think it’s only a matter of time – I don’t see a scenario where the Russians break through.”

Independent, but never indifferent

New Zealand has been nuclear-free since 1987 and bans nuclear-armed ships from its ports.

Some have suggested turning the country into a neutral “Switzerland of the Pacific”.

Seymour disagrees, pointing out that New Zealand has taken part in missions from Bosnia to Afghanistan and maintains a close alliance with Australia.

Security in a changing world

Historically protected by British and later American naval power, New Zealand now feels growing security concerns.

Recent defence White Papers show a shift toward greater preparedness.

Seymour supports increasing defence spending, arguing that the country has underinvested for too long.

Corruption and civic trust

New Zealand is widely seen as one of the least corrupt nations in the world.

Seymour believes this stems from public trust rather than strict enforcement.

“The reason that we don’t have much corruption in New Zealand is that people believe deep in themselves that if we give to a greater society, then it will pay us back. And it does.”

Bunkers, democracy and the pioneer spirit

Reports of luxury bunkers in New Zealand’s South Island have sparked debate about survival versus responsibility.

Seymour knows they exist, but remains optimistic about democracy’s long-term strength.

“I think Ukraine will win, the democracies will triumph, and Russia, Venezuela, Cuba and Iran are going to be pushed back.”

For him, New Zealand’s identity as a nation of pioneers, people who traveled far and embraced liberal values, remains its greatest strength.