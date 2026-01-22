“Potentially catastrophic”: Once-in-a-lifetime ice storm forecast for US

Expert issues severe warning for ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ storm set to hit US with life-threatening conditions.

A massive winter storm is forecast to sweep across a large part of the United States this weekend, bringing dangerous conditions to tens of millions of people.

Meteorologists say the scale and intensity of the system could make it one of the most severe winter events in decades.

Authorities across multiple states are urging residents to prepare as the storm approaches.

Storm of rare scale

According to forecasts, the storm could stretch more than 2,000 miles and impact over 35 states.

Major population centers including Washington, D.C., New York City, Boston, Charlotte and Louisville are expected to feel its effects.

Southern states such as Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama could also face severe disruption due to freezing rain and ice accumulation.

Forecasters say travel may become nearly impossible in some areas.

Meteorologist Dylan Federico described the system as “destructive and potentially catastrophic,” warning on X that it could rival historic storms of the past.

“This is a rare high-impact event — potentially the worst in decades since the Great Ice Storm of February 1994,” he wrote.

Experts sound alarm

Former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration chief scientist Ryan Maue, now a private meteorologist, said the danger may be underestimated.

“I think people are underestimating just how bad it’s going to be,” he said, according to Fox Weather.

The National Weather Service warned that extreme cold and ice could create life-threatening conditions.

“With the extreme cold temperatures, expect prolonged snow and ice impacts which may include hazardous travel conditions, power outages, tree damages, snow-covered roads, and reduced visibility,” the agency said.

Forecasters also cautioned that strong, icy winds could cause frostbite on exposed skin within minutes.

Emergency measures underway

Governors in Texas, South Carolina and North Carolina have declared states of emergency, allowing National Guard units and emergency services to mobilize ahead of the storm.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the state was taking precautions based on current forecasts.

“The State of Texas is acting to ensure Texans have the resources they need before severe winter weather impacts communities across Texas,” he said in a statement.

Power outage concerns

Officials remain wary after the 2021 Texas winter storm that left millions without electricity. Authorities warn that freezing temperatures could again lead to burst pipes and extended outages.

National Weather Service meteorologist Zack Taylor told ABC News: “We’re looking at the potential for impactful ice accumulation. So the kind of ice accumulation that could cause significant or widespread power outages or potentially significant tree damage.”

Cold conditions are expected to linger into next week.

