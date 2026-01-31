At Least 200 Dead After Mine Collapse in Congo

Mining accidents are tragically common in parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo, where locals often dig by hand to make a living.

Others are reading now

These mines supply minerals used in everyday electronics, but the work is dangerous and poorly regulated. A recent disaster in the east of the country shows just how deadly these conditions can be.

Fragile Ground Due to Heavy Rains

At least 200 people died when the Rubaya coltan mine collapsed in North Kivu province, officials said. The mine lies about 60 kilometers northwest of Goma, the provincial capital. The exact number of victims was still unclear on Friday evening, reports Digi24.

Lumumba Kambere Muyisa, spokesman for the rebel-appointed governor, told Reuters that children, women, and miners were among those killed. “Some people were rescued in time but suffered serious injuries,” he said. About 20 injured people were being treated in medical facilities. Muyisa added that heavy rains had made the ground fragile. “The ground collapsed while the victims were in the hole,” he explained.

Eraston Bahati Musanga, the governor of North Kivu, confirmed that bodies had been recovered but gave no exact figure. An adviser to the provincial governor estimated more than 200 deaths, speaking on condition of anonymity.

People Were “Swept Away”

Franck Bolingo, a miner in Rubaya, said people were still believed to be trapped. “It rained, then there was a landslide that swept people away,” he said. “Some were buried alive. Others are still trapped in holes.”

Also read

Rubaya produces about 15 percent of the world’s coltan. Coltan is processed into tantalum, a heat-resistant metal used in mobile phones, computers, aerospace parts, and gas turbines. Most miners work by hand and earn only a few dollars a day.

The mine has been controlled by the M23 rebel group since 2024. The group is backed by Rwanda and captured the area after taking it from the DRC government. The M23 rebels aim to overthrow the government in Kinshasa. The United Nations has accused them of plundering minerals in Rubaya to fund their rebellion. Rwanda denies these claims.

Despite the country’s wealth in minerals, more than 70 percent of Congolese live on less than $2.15 a day. The Rubaya disaster shows how dangerous and unstable life can be for those who dig these valuable resources by hand.

Sources: Reuters, Digi24