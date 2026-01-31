Putin’s underground city in the Urals. A secret backup capital for Russia.

Across the world, governments build secret facilities to protect their leadership in times of crisis.

Others are reading now

In Russia, one of the most mysterious of these is hidden under Mount Yamantau in the southern Urals. While it is not a very tall mountain, it hides one of the most important secret sites in the country. Beneath its surface lies a massive underground complex designed to serve as a backup capital for the Russian president, according to WP. It can function as an emergency power center if needed.

A Backup Capital?

Mount Yamantau rises 1,640 meters above sea level. The mountain has long been rumored to conceal a vast bunker and underground city. American intelligence first called it “Russia’s backup capital” in the 1990s. Reports suggest construction started during the 1970s under Brezhnev. It is believed to have cost tens of billions of dollars and employed tens of thousands of workers.

The New York Times reported in 1996 that Mount Yamantau and the nearby Kosvinsky Kamen hide a large military base and nuclear facility. Construction continued for decades, even during Russia’s economic struggles in the 1990s. The project has always been shrouded in secrecy. Some reports estimate the underground complex could house as many as 60,000 people. Mezhgorye, a town at the foot of the mountain, supports the facility.

Protecting the Top

The purpose of the installation seems clear. It is intended to protect Russia’s top leaders during a conflict. It also forms part of a “dead hand” system, a network that could automatically activate nuclear forces if command centers are destroyed. This makes Mount Yamantau a key part of Russia’s defense strategy.

Few details about the site are known. Former Russian Defense Minister Igor Sergeyev confirmed its existence. U.S. General Eugene Habiger called it “a very large complex” and said there was no way to know exactly what is inside. The Russian Ministry of Defense keeps information tightly controlled. Igor Rodionov, another former defense minister, said it is not customary to tell foreign media about projects like this.

Also read

Mount Yamantau remains one of Russia’s most secretive and strategically important sites. Even decades after construction began, it continues to fascinate intelligence agencies and researchers. Its size, purpose, and the number of people it could protect make it a key part of Russia’s emergency planning, though much about it remains unknown.