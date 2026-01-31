Fresh allegations emerge as royal Marius Borg Høiby heads to court

A high-profile court case involving the son of Norway’s crown princess is entering a decisive phase, with proceedings due to begin within days. As the trial date approaches, renewed attention has focused on how the royal family is preparing for what lies ahead.

The case has drawn sustained public scrutiny, both because of its seriousness and because of Høiby’s close ties to the Norwegian Royal Family.

Trial approaching

Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, is due to go on trial in Oslo on February 3. The proceedings are expected to last until March 14, according to The Express.

He is currently free pending trial. Oslo state attorney Sturla Henriksbo said there is no current reason to remand him in custody, despite the gravity of the allegations.

“This case is very serious,” Henriksbo said. “Rape and violence in close relationships are very serious acts that can leave lasting traces and destroy lives.”

Royal response

For much of the past year, senior royals avoided public comment. That changed in December, when Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Crown Prince Haakon, King Harald and Queen Sonja spoke to The Times about the situation.

Addressing claims that she warned her son before his arrest, Mette-Marit rejected the allegation, saying: “I think it’s been quite a strain to be accused of such serious things, which of course I did not do.”

She added: “The thing that perhaps upsets me the most is being criticised for how we’ve handled it as parents, that we didn’t take it seriously. I find that hard.”

Mette-Marit said the family had sought “professional help” for her son and described parenting as deeply vulnerable, marked by self-blame.

Expanding case

Against that backdrop, prosecutors have confirmed that further charges have been added ahead of the trial. Høiby was already facing dozens of counts, including alleged rape, violence and abuse in close relationships.

The new additions include a serious drug-related allegation dating back to 2020, alongside further alleged breaches of court orders and traffic offences. These claims form part of the same indictment and will be considered during the upcoming proceedings.

Henriksbo said Høiby’s royal status should not affect how the case is handled.

Awaiting judgment

King Harald said it was “not possible” to prepare for the trial, adding: “But now it is in the hands of the court. Then we will take what comes.” Queen Sonja said: “But it’s not exactly something you look forward to.”

The King added that the family would continue with “business as usual” while expressing sympathy for those affected by the case.

