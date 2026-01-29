Australia and China Clash Over Control of Darwin Port

Ports are more than just places where ships dock. They are economic hubs and security assets.

In recent years, governments have paid closer attention to who controls critical infrastructure. Australia is now facing renewed pressure over one such site in its north.

A Controversial Operation

China warned Australia that it will act to defend its companies if Canberra forces the return of the Port of Darwin to Australian control, according to Digi24. The warning came from China’s ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, in comments reported by AFP. He said Beijing would protect the interests of the Chinese firm that holds the lease.

In 2015, the Chinese company Landbridge received a 99-year lease to operate the Port of Darwin. The decision sparked strong criticism inside Australia and abroad. It also led to tighter reviews of foreign involvement in major infrastructure projects. The port is seen as strategic due to its location and military use.

Last year, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the port should be back in Australian hands. He described it as a national asset with economic and security importance. His government has since made clear that it opposes ownership of the port by non-Australian interests.

Could Damage Chinese Investment

Ambassador Xiao warned that forcing Landbridge to give up the lease would have consequences. He said China would take steps to protect the company’s legitimate interests. He added that the timing and nature of those steps would depend on how events unfold. According to Xiao, such a move could damage Chinese investment, cooperation, and trade with the Darwin region. He also said it would not benefit Australia.

Albanese responded by repeating his government’s position. Speaking during a visit to East Timor, he said Australia is determined to return the port to local ownership. He stressed that the decision is driven by national interest, not politics.

The Port of Darwin plays a key role in regional security. It is the closest major Australian port to Asia. It also hosts a rotation of US Marines who train in the area. In the past, the United States expressed concern about the lease. Former President Barack Obama said Washington was not informed before the deal with Landbridge was approved.

The issue now sits at the center of Australia’s relationship with China. It reflects broader tensions over trade, security, and foreign investment. How Canberra handles the port could shape ties with Beijing for years to come.

Sources: Digi24