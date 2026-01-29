Healthcare Workers Punished for Saving Protesters in Iran

Hospitals are meant to be places of safety. In times of unrest, doctors and nurses often become the last line of help for people caught in violence.

Others are reading now

In Iran, that role has now put many healthcare workers in danger, as authorities move to punish those who treated wounded protesters during recent crackdowns.

Intimidation Strategy

Doctors are being arrested in Iran for helping injured demonstrators during anti-government protests, according to The Guardian. Human rights groups say the arrests are part of a campaign meant to intimidate medical workers who refused to turn away people shot or stabbed by security forces. Some doctors treated patients in their homes or set up temporary clinics when hospitals became unsafe.

One of the most serious cases involves Alireza Golchini, a 52-year-old surgeon from the city of Qazvin. Rights group Hengaw says he has been charged with “moharebeh,” or waging war against God. This charge can lead to the death penalty. The US State Department has called for his immediate release.

According to Golchini’s cousin, Nima Golchini, who lives in Canada, the surgeon was arrested at his home on Jan. 10. He says security forces beat Golchini in front of his wife and young son. His arm and ribs were broken during the arrest. The family says they are terrified and have received no clear information about his condition.

Weakening the Support of Injured Protesters

Days before his detention, Golchini had shared his contact details online and asked injured people to reach out for help. He had also treated protesters during earlier demonstrations in 2022. His cousin says Golchini was simply doing his job as a doctor and honoring his oath to save lives.

Also read

Iranian authorities have not publicly confirmed the charges. The head of Iran’s judiciary has instead urged harsh treatment of protesters and those seen as supporting them.

Rights groups say Golchini is not alone. At least nine doctors and healthcare volunteers have been arrested in recent days. Iran Human Rights reports raids on homes and makeshift clinics. In some cases, security forces destroyed property and beat those they detained. The whereabouts of several detainees remain unknown.

Human rights activists say more than 42,000 people have been arrested nationwide. They believe pressure on medical networks is meant to weaken support for the injured. The US State Department has warned that executions would bring consequences and demanded the release of all detained healthcare workers.

Sources: The Guardian