Australia faces fuel shortages as shipments cancelled

Fuel shortages are hitting parts of Australia, leaving drivers worried about running out of gas.

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Despite empty pumps in some areas, the government says rationing is not necessary.

Energy Minister Chris Bowen said the country still has strong supplies at its ports, reports Boosted. He explained that local shortages at petrol stations are mostly caused by panic buying. People are filling up their tanks more than usual because they are concerned about running out.

Looking for new sources

According to the latest figures, Australia has enough petrol for 38 days. Diesel and jet fuel reserves are stable at 30 days. The government has released extra fuel from storage to cover the most urgent needs.

Oil shipments are still arriving in Australia. The nation’s two main refineries are operating at full capacity to meet demand. Right now, all of their production is being sent to the domestic market rather than exported.

Bowen told ABC Insiders that overall petrol and diesel levels are similar or slightly higher than before the shortages started. He did note, however, that six of the usual 81 monthly oil shipments were canceled. These ships were coming from refineries in South Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia.

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Importers are working with the government to find new sources of fuel. Bowen warned that more shipment cancellations could happen in the coming weeks. Authorities are preparing for uncertainty, but they do not see rationing as part of the solution yet.

Soaring fuel prices

Even without rationing, fuel prices at Australian petrol stations have risen noticeably. Some stations have run completely out of fuel, which is increasing worry among drivers. This situation resembles fuel crises in other countries.

Australians are not alone in feeling the pinch. In Sweden, taxes on petrol and diesel are at the EU minimum. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has said he wants to ask the EU for permission to lower fuel taxes even further. His government has already promised voters low fuel taxes as part of its election commitments.

The rising prices and limited supplies in Australia show how sensitive modern economies are to global oil disruptions. Drivers are being reminded to fill up early, but authorities continue to insist that the overall supply remains strong.