Russia advances AI plans to police online content

Russia is edging closer to expanding state control over the internet, with officials outlining how artificial intelligence could be used to track and filter online content more aggressively. The latest proposals tie into a broader security agenda that treats digital platforms as a key arena for geopolitical pressure and internal stability.

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An updated version of Russia’s information security doctrine is now in focus. Officials say it will address what they describe as external pressure via digital channels.

Digi24 reports that Security Council Deputy Secretary Dmitry Gribkov warned that popular tools such as smartphones and email services are being used for “destructive informational influence.”

The planned framework would extend supervision across the entire lifecycle of digital systems, including AI-driven technologies. This builds on earlier steps such as the 2019 “sovereign internet” law, which laid the groundwork for routing Russian web traffic through state-controlled infrastructure.

Some policy analysts say the direction points toward a more insulated online environment, though Russia still lacks the technical depth of China’s nationwide filtering system.

Automation push

Law enforcement agencies are now focusing on how to implement these ambitions. In remarks carried by the government newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta, cited by the Romanian outlet, Interior Ministry Lieutenant General Iurii Zhdanov said AI could help identify content linked to extremism or calls for harmful actions.

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He framed the technology as a practical necessity, arguing it would help authorities respond faster while easing pressure on limited personnel.

Zhdanov also referenced China’s system, where platforms are required to remove restricted material and cooperate with investigators. Experts note that replicating such tight integration between platforms and the state would require major regulatory and technical changes in Russia.

Pressure points

Beyond policy discussions, groundwork appears to be underway. Reuters has reported that Russian officials have examined methods used in countries like Iran and China, including the ability to restrict internet access during protests or unrest.

According to sources cited by Reuters, authorities have been tasked with exploring how to block large sections of both mobile and fixed networks, while increasing monitoring of user communications.

Officials have also cautioned citizens about sharing opinions in public online spaces, pointing to risks ranging from manipulation to legal consequences.

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Free speech advocates warn that expanding automated monitoring could widen censorship and discourage open discussion. Government officials and pro-Kremlin analysts, however, argue the measures are necessary to counter foreign influence and maintain stability.

Russia’s next steps will likely depend on how quickly these technical and legal tools can be put into place. For now, the trajectory is less about experimentation and more about execution.

Sources: Digi24, Reuters