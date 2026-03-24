Video: Ukrainian drone takes out an entire Russian position, then returns without a scratch

It’s equipped with artificial intelligence to make it easier for the operator to identify and engage targets from a distance.

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A new type of battlefield technology is beginning to reshape how combat operations are carried out in Ukraine. Recent developments suggest machines may increasingly take on dangerous frontline roles.

A Ukrainian unit has now demonstrated how such systems can operate without putting soldiers directly in harm’s way.

Well, no Ukrainian soldiers, that is.

A remote assault

The mission was conducted by the 2nd Mechanized Battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, according to a March 24 statement from Ukrainian developer DevDroid.

During the operation, the Droid TW 12.7 platform advanced toward a Russian-held dugout and opened fire. The position was reportedly destroyed and fully neutralized.

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After completing the task, the unmanned system withdrew and returned safely to its starting point.

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According to United24media, DevDroid CEO Yurii Poritskyi said in a statement:

“This case demonstrates the effectiveness of unmanned ground systems in combat conditions—particularly in scenarios where performing similar tasks would pose a high risk to personnel. We are grateful to the military for their trust and professionalism.”

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The system is designed to carry out both reconnaissance and direct fire missions.

Advanced capabilities

The Droid TW 12.7 combines remote operation with artificial intelligence and a ballistic computer, allowing operators to identify and engage targets with precision from a distance.

It is fitted with a remotely controlled turret armed with a 12.7 mm M2 Browning machine gun, capable of hitting lightly armoured vehicles, equipment, and exposed troops.

The platform can also suppress fortified positions and provide fire support at short to medium ranges.

In addition, onboard cameras and data links enable real-time surveillance, giving operators battlefield awareness without exposure.

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According to earlier remarks by Andrii Biletsky, commander of Ukraine’s 3rd Army Corps, such robotic systems could eventually replace up to one-third of infantry on the front line.

If you prefer to watch the video on YouTube, you can find it here (opens new tab).

Sources: DevDroid statement, United24Media