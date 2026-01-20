China Uses Fishing Fleets in New Military Tactics Near Taiwan

For years, China has used military pressure to signal its claims over Taiwan.

Warships sail close to the island. Fighter jets cross sensitive air zones. Large exercises are staged to send a message. Now Beijing appears to be testing a different approach. This time, the tool is not a missile or a fighter jet. It is the fishing fleet.

Unusual Maneuvers

In late 2025 and early 2026, China carried out two unusual maritime maneuvers near Taiwan, reports WP. Thousands of civilian fishing vessels gathered in tightly organized formations across the East China Sea. The movements were visible in real time through public ship tracking systems. Observers around the world watched as the ships held precise positions over long periods.

In December 2025, about 2,000 vessels formed a giant L-shaped line stretching roughly 466 kilometers. On January 11, a second formation appeared. This one involved around 1,400 ships and extended for more than 320 kilometers. Each vessel stayed in place and followed a clear pattern. This raised immediate questions about the purpose of the exercise.

Beijing has offered no public explanation. Military analysts see a connection to earlier naval drills that tested ways to isolate Taiwan. Fishing boats cannot stop warships on their own. Their strength lies in numbers. Large groups of small vessels can slow movement. They can clog shipping lanes. They can make navigation risky and unpredictable.

Could Complicate US Efforts

In a conflict, such floating barriers could complicate efforts by the United States Navy to reach Taiwan. They could also interfere with supply routes and rescue missions. Even simple collisions or near misses could disrupt coordinated naval operations.

There is another concern. Large swarms of small vessels could overwhelm sensors and tracking systems. Modern warships rely on radar and automated defenses. Too many targets at once can stretch those systems. This tactic has been studied before in military simulations using fast attack boats.

China has already tested the use of civilian ships in military roles. Some ferries have been modified to carry vehicles and troops. New loading ramps allow equipment to move directly from ship to sea. These changes suggest planning for large transport operations.

China has also built mock versions of American warships deep inland. These replicas are used for training and testing targeting systems. Together with the fishing fleet maneuvers, they show a broader effort to explore unconventional tactics.

China’s navy continues to grow and operate farther from home. Alongside new carriers and missiles, Beijing appears willing to blur the line between civilian and military tools. The fishing fleets near Taiwan may be another step in that strategy.

