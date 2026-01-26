Deadly virus outbreak confirmed as quarantines begin

What is Nipah virus and what symptoms should people watch for.

Health authorities are monitoring a new outbreak of the Nipah virus in India after several confirmed cases were reported.

The virus has no cure or vaccine and is considered highly dangerous by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Officials say the situation is serious, especially because some cases appear to involve hospital transmission.

Confirmed cases

India has reported at least five confirmed Nipah virus cases. Nearly 100 people have been told to quarantine at home as a precaution.

The cases are in the eastern state of West Bengal. Health officials believe the virus is spreading in hospital settings, with doctors and nurses among those infected.

At least two cases were confirmed at Narayana Multispeciality Hospital in Barasat, about 16 miles from Kolkata.

“Two nurses at a private hospital are infected with Nipah virus, and one of them is in critical condition,” said Narayan Swaroop Nigam, principal secretary of West Bengal’s Health and Family Welfare Department, speaking to The Telegraph.

Quarantine measures

According to The Telegraph, around 180 people have been tested so far. Of these, 20 people identified as high-risk contacts have been placed under quarantine.

“All of them are asymptomatic and tested negative. We will again test them before their 21-day quarantine ends,” Nigam said.

Health authorities say they are continuing to track contacts and closely monitor hospitals.

What is Nipah virus?

Nipah virus is a disease that spreads from animals to humans and can also spread between people. Fruit bats are the natural carriers of the virus. Pigs can act as intermediate hosts.

People can become infected through contact with infected animals, contaminated food, or close contact with an infected person.

The WHO classifies Nipah as a high-risk virus with epidemic potential. It estimates the death rate to be between 40 and 75 percent. There is no approved treatment or vaccine.

Symptoms to watch for

The WHO says symptoms can vary widely. Some people have no symptoms, while others become seriously ill.

Early symptoms include fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting and sore throat. As the illness worsens, patients may experience dizziness, confusion, drowsiness and other neurological signs.

In severe cases, the virus can cause pneumonia, breathing problems, seizures and encephalitis. Some patients fall into a coma within 24 to 48 hours.

Previous outbreaks

Nipah virus was first identified in 1998 during an outbreak in Malaysia and Singapore. Since 2001, Bangladesh has seen almost yearly outbreaks, often linked to contaminated date palm sap.

India has reported outbreaks in West Bengal and Kerala in the past, with several deaths. According to 2024 data, there have been 754 reported cases worldwide and 435 deaths.

Sources: World Health Organisation, The Telegraph