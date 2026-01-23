Eagles become new weapon in military fight against drones

In one country, the answer has come not from machines, but from nature.

An unusual defence method is drawing attention as militaries search for new ways to counter unmanned aircraft.



The approach has been showcased publicly as part of a broader push to tackle drone threats.

Eagles in action

Birds of prey are being trained to intercept and disable illegal drones, according to reports from India.

The tactic is aimed at stopping unmanned aircraft used by criminal groups to transport drugs, weapons and other illicit goods.

The Indian army has trained eagles and black kites to swoop down on drones mid-flight. The birds are taught to treat the machines as prey, striking them from the air.

During these operations, the birds use their talons to damage the propellers, forcing the drones to crash to the ground.

Captured on camera

The program was displayed this week in New Delhi ahead of India’s Republic Day parade.

Footage showed birds equipped with small head-mounted cameras, allowing handlers to review each mission afterward.

The work is overseen by India’s Remount Veterinary Corps, the unit responsible for breeding, training and caring for all animals used by the army.

The corps first experimented with using birds of prey against drones in 2022.

Proven in training

Military officials say the results were striking. An army report cited in local media said the birds “have taken down several hundred” drones during training exercises.

“At times they destroyed them completely,” the report stated.

According to the army, the drones used were mostly quadcopters, and none of the birds involved in the training were injured.

Rescued birds

Many of the eagles and kites used in the program were rescued from captivity rather than bred specifically for military purposes.

Officials say this not only provides an effective counter-drone method, but also gives the birds a role after being recovered from illegal keeping.

As drone use continues to expand worldwide, the Indian military says it is exploring a mix of traditional and unconventional methods to address emerging threats.

Sources: AFP, Indian army reports, The Sun.