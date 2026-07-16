Expert exposes Putin’s plans to sell a ‘security package for dictators’ in Africa

This African network directly feeds the Russian war effort back in Europe.

Global alliances often shift in the shadows while the world watches major conflicts unfold.

Some nations look for new friends far from their own borders to build power and wealth.

One major player is currently doing exactly that across a massive continent.

A growing footprint

Despite heavy fighting in Ukraine, Moscow continues to spread its military and commercial influence across Africa. The Kremlin is building partnerships with various military leaders and securing valuable trade deals.

Jędrzej Czerep is an expert at the Polish Institute of International Affairs. He told TVP World cited by Digi24 that this expansion is deliberate and highly strategic, according to a report by the Kyiv Post.

He explained the situation clearly. He said, “It’s a long-term project,”

Russian forces recently recaptured the northern town of Anéfis in Mali. Czerep noted this success followed several difficult months against local rebel groups. He added, “This is a symbolic victory that shows it’s not over yet.”

Protecting the rulers

Moscow is pushing its agenda far beyond places like Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger. Russian troops are now appearing in Equatorial Guinea and Madagascar, and cooperating with the Republic of Congo.

Czerep explained that Moscow targets specific leaders who need immediate protection. He stated, “[Russia] is selling a security package for dictators,”

This rapid spread across the continent catches many observers off guard. The expert noted, “This is surprising, as we might have thought that given the problems on the Ukrainian front, the Russians would be less tempted to expand their presence to distant places.”

Funding the fight

The state-controlled Africa Corps took over operations after the famous Wagner group lost its leader in 2023. Yet, the old commercial network remains completely active in the Central African Republic.

Russian groups manage regular businesses like timber and coffee, but they also run illegal operations. The Wall Street Journal reported that these networks now smuggle gold and traffic drugs like tramadol.

Czerep highlighted this dangerous shift. He warned, “They continue to diversify their economic portfolio and have also penetrated the illicit sector,”

Finding new soldiers

This African network directly feeds the Russian war effort back in Europe. Up to 5,000 African recruits are currently fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine.

Some men signed up after seeing military adverts, while others claim recruiters tricked them with promises of normal factory jobs.

Czerep suspects many of these fighters knew exactly what they were doing. He said, “My intuition is that there are actually more mercenaries than cheated workers,”

Sources: Digi24, TVP World, Kyiv Post, The Wall Street Journal