George Clooney’s French citizenship adds him to France’s wealthiest

George Clooney becomes one of France’s 500 richest citizens

Many celebrities build fortunes through businesses as well as acting, music or sports. Successful investments can sometimes earn them far more than their careers in entertainment. George Clooney is one of the latest examples after combining Hollywood success with a highly profitable business venture.

Casamigos

George Clooney has joined the list of the 500 richest people in France after he and his family received French citizenship late last year. According to the French magazine Challenges, the actor ranks 500th with an estimated fortune of around 250 million euros.

Although Clooney became famous through his acting career, most of his wealth comes from business rather than films, reports Ziare.

In 2013, he co-founded the tequila brand Casamigos with two business partners. Four years later, they sold the company to British drinks giant Diageo in a deal worth up to 700 million dollars, including future payments. The investors are now working on a new business in the non-alcoholic beer market, hoping for similar success.

Clooney has had close ties to France for several years. In 2021, he bought a large historic estate in Brignoles in the Var region. The property covers 172 hectares and includes a swimming pool and a tennis court. The actor has often spoken positively about life in France. He has praised the country’s culture and public transport system.

400 days of French class

Learning French has been more difficult. Clooney has admitted that he still struggles with the language despite taking lessons for more than a year.

He joked that after around 400 days of classes, his French is still not very good. He added that his wife, Amal, and their children have become fluent, making him the weakest French speaker in the family.

Reports in French media say Clooney’s decision to become a French citizen came after Donald Trump’s return to the White House. Clooney has frequently criticized Trump in public, especially over his comments about journalists and the media.

Trump has also responded with personal attacks, calling the actor a second-rate performer.

Neither Clooney nor his representatives have publicly confirmed that politics was the main reason for seeking French citizenship.

For now, the actor has another title to add to his career. Along with being an Oscar-winning actor and successful businessman, he is now officially one of France’s 500 richest residents.