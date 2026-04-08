Indonesian fisherman finds suspected Chinese underwater drone.

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A routine fishing trip turned into a security concern off Indonesia’s coast. Authorities are now examining a mysterious device believed to be linked to China.

An Indonesian fisherman discovered an object resembling an unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV), according to Republika. The device was found floating in the North Trawangan Strait, about 10 miles from Gili Trawangan in West Nusa Tenggara.

Residents quickly alerted local officials. The object was moved to Gili Trawangan, where police secured the area.

A specialist bomb squad later inspected the device and confirmed it contained no explosives or radioactive material.

Device examined

Initial findings suggest the object is an underwater robot or sensor system developed by the China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC), one of China’s major state-owned firms.

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After inspection, the device was transported to the Mataram Naval Base for further analysis.

Rear Admiral Tunggul, head of the Navy Information Service, has not yet issued an official statement, Republika reported.

The object includes markings in Chinese reading “研制,” meaning “research and development” or “developed by.”

It is fitted with cables, sensors, and a top hatch containing ocean research equipment.

One notable feature is an acoustic Doppler current profiler (ADCP), a tool used to measure water current speed and direction at different depths.

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Sources: Republika