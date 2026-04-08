Putin reveals plan to divvy up the Moon — Russia will be a leading power

A new proposal from Russia’s top scientific body is drawing attention far beyond Earth.

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It suggests a future where parts of the Moon could be divided into national zones.

But the idea raises immediate questions about international law and whether such ambitions are even permitted.

Ambitious lunar vision

The Russian Academy of Sciences has outlined a concept that could see Moscow establish what it describes as “sovereign territories” on the Moon.

The proposal is part of a broader federal initiative known as “Space Science,” according to The Moscow Times cited by United24media.

The plan was presented by Sergei Chernyshev, vice president of the academy, during a meeting on space research priorities.

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He stated that:

“The Moon program will allow Russia to remain among the leading space powers actively exploring the Moon. It will provide new knowledge and technologies in Moon exploration research. And ultimately, it will allow for the allocation of sovereign territories of Russia on the surface of the Moon.”

Two-stage program

The project is expected to unfold in phases. The initial stage focuses on developing landing capabilities and conducting scientific work on the lunar surface.

The second phase would move toward building infrastructure, including elements of lunar bases, and enabling travel beyond initial landing sites.

According to academician Anatoly Petrukovich, funding for the lunar effort through 2036 is estimated at around 700 billion rubles, while the wider national space program could total 4.4 trillion rubles.

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Legal limits loom

International agreements may complicate such ambitions. The 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which Russia has signed, states that space and celestial bodies cannot be claimed by any nation.

The treaty explicitly says that “outer space, including the Moon and other celestial bodies, is not subject to national appropriation,” making territorial claims legally contentious.

This framework positions the Moon as a shared domain intended for peaceful use and cooperation among countries.

Broader space strategy

Russia is also continuing joint efforts with China on the International Scientific Lunar Station, a project aimed at long-term exploration.

Plans include beginning work in 2026 on equipment to study the Moon’s interior, alongside mapping its surface to identify landing zones and future base locations.

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In parallel, Roscosmos has announced intentions to build a lunar power facility by 2036, with involvement from state nuclear agency Rosatom and the Kurchatov Institute.

Russia’s most recent lunar mission, Luna-25 in 2023, ended in failure after the spacecraft crashed. The mission had been seen as a step toward reviving the country’s lunar exploration after years of limited activity.

Sources: The Moscow Times, United24media.