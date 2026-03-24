Five chokepoints that keep global trade alive — and why they’re now at risk

The five chokepoints that control the world’s trade.

Others are reading now

A worsening conflict in the Middle East has thrown global trade into uncertainty, exposing how dependent the world is on a handful of narrow sea routes.

With traffic through the Strait of Hormuz severely reduced, experts warn that disruptions in just a few locations can ripple across energy, food and supply chains worldwide.

Hormuz crisis

The Strait of Hormuz remains the world’s most critical energy chokepoint.

According to The Conversation, it carries about 39% of seaborne crude oil and 19% of natural gas, with no real alternative routes for Gulf exports.

The current disruption, described as the worst in decades, has pushed oil prices from around $70 to above $100 a barrel.

Also read

Suez pressure

The Suez Canal links the Red Sea to the Mediterranean, cutting travel time between Asia and Europe by at least ten days.

It handles about 10% of global maritime trade, including large shares of container traffic and oil shipments.

While not easily targeted directly, the route remains exposed at its southern end, where attacks near Bab el-Mandeb have already forced ships to reroute around Africa.

Panama limits

The Panama Canal connects the Atlantic and Pacific, carrying about 2.5% of global trade.

Despite its smaller share, it is crucial for high-value goods, including U.S. container shipments worth hundreds of billions annually.

Also read

Recent droughts have reduced capacity, showing how climate conditions can disrupt even well-established routes.

Malacca bottleneck

The Strait of Malacca is the busiest shipping lane in the world.

It handles roughly 24% of global trade and is a key route for oil flowing to China, Japan and South Korea.

This dependence has been described as the “Malacca dilemma,” reflecting the risks tied to geopolitical tensions and piracy in the region.

Turkish link

The Bosphorus and Dardanelles form the only sea route between the Black Sea and the Mediterranean.

Also read

Though they carry about 3% of global trade, they are vital for grain exports from Ukraine, Russia and Romania.

Their narrow width and strategic control by Turkey make them both essential and vulnerable.

Fragile system

The Conversation notes that global trade depends on a surprisingly small number of these maritime “chokepoints.”

Each faces different risks, from war and political tensions to accidents and natural disasters.

The current disruption in Hormuz highlights how quickly the global economy can be shaken when even one of these routes is threatened.

Also read

Sources: The Conversation, BBC