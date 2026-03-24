Russia celebrates ‘life without internet’ as TV airs bizarre ‘no internet’ song

State-controlled media has long played a central role in shaping public perception in Russia.

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As restrictions tighten, propaganda is increasingly used to present difficult realities in a more favorable light.

Now, as internet outages spread across the country, a new message is emerging, one that suggests life without connectivity is not only manageable, but better.

Strange broadcast

Russian state TV has aired a propaganda-style song promoting life without internet access.

According to reporting by The Sun, the footage shows children singing about how life is better offline, repeating phrases such as rejecting the need for Wi-Fi and smartphones.

The broadcast comes as widespread internet outages continue across major cities.

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Blackout impact

Residents in Moscow and St Petersburg have experienced significant disruptions in connectivity in recent weeks.

The outages followed a new law allowing authorities to restrict internet access when deemed necessary.

Since then, communication issues and service interruptions have been reported across the country.

Official message

The televised song promotes the idea that life without internet brings benefits.

According to the lyrics, children can spend more time outdoors and are no longer distracted by screens.

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The messaging appears to align with broader state narratives emphasizing traditional lifestyles and reduced reliance on digital platforms.

Life disrupted

Despite the messaging, many Russians have described real challenges linked to the outages.

Reports indicate increased demand for printed maps and alternative communication tools.

Some residents have also shared videos online joking about adapting to life without internet, including using phones for non-digital purposes.

The disruptions have raised concerns about a wider crackdown on online freedoms.

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Russia has previously restricted access to major platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Sources: The Sun, social media reports