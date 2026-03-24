Russia’s war dead pile up: “There is nowhere left to bury them”

Across Russia, signs of the war are becoming visible far from the front lines.

Others are reading now

In towns and regions across the country, new burial grounds are appearing and quickly filling up.

Reports from residents suggest the human cost of the conflict is growing harder to ignore.

Growing cemeteries

According to local accounts shared on social media and cited by LA.lv, military cemeteries are expanding rapidly.

New sections are being opened in multiple regions, but they are quickly occupied by fresh graves marked with flags and wreaths.

Eyewitnesses describe rows of newly dug graves appearing in short periods of time.

Also read

Voices from inside

One resident described the situation bluntly.

“There is no place left to bury them. Unfortunately, almost the entire area has already been filled in. I don’t know where else to bury them,” the person said.

Such accounts reflect growing concern among locals as burial spaces become increasingly scarce.

Rising demand

The reported expansion of cemeteries highlights the scale of losses linked to the ongoing war.

Demand for burial plots and funeral services is rising in several regions, according to the reports.

Also read

New land is being allocated for graves, but these areas are also filling up quickly.

Hidden toll

The full scale of casualties remains unclear.

Some reports suggest that not all fallen soldiers are returned from the front lines, meaning the true number of deaths may be higher.

Similar burial sites have emerged across different parts of Russia in recent years, pointing to a broader national trend.

Sources: LA.LV, foreign press reports