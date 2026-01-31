French Outrage Grows Over Capgemini’s Contract With U.S. ICE Agency

When large companies grow across borders, many people assume they follow the same values everywhere they operate.

That trust is part of why global businesses can thrive. So when a major French tech company was linked to U.S. immigration enforcement, many in France felt blindsided. The news has now turned into a political storm.

A Track Down Tool

French lawmakers are asking for answers after reports that a U.S. branch of Capgemini signed a multimillion-dollar contract with ICE, reports Digi24. The deal involved “skip tracing,” which is a method used to track down people targeted for arrest or deportation. The contract also included very large bonuses for successful searches. The revelation caused anger in France, especially because many fear such work could violate basic rights.

Capgemini later confirmed that its U.S. subsidiary, Capgemini Group Solutions, agreed to the contract in December. The company said it has not yet gone into effect. The arrangement was first reported by Observatoire des Multinationales, which found that the deal was worth $4.8 million and tied to ICE’s Office of Detention Compliance and Removals.

Documents show that the company would provide background checks and location services for deportation efforts. Bonuses could theoretically reach hundreds of millions of dollars.

Protecting Human Rights

French officials reacted quickly. Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin said French companies must be held to high standards. She added that protecting human rights is essential. Hadrien Clouet, a left-wing MP, said France should take responsibility when its companies work with foreign agencies in ways that raise ethical concerns. Economy Minister Roland Lescure told the National Assembly that he asked Capgemini to fully explain the nature of the work.

Capgemini has 350,000 employees worldwide and, according to public records, already holds 13 contracts with ICE. One involves operating a hotline for victims of crimes committed by foreigners. A deleted page from the company’s website claimed close cooperation with ICE to speed up deportations and reduce costs. A screenshot published by the watchdog group showed language describing efforts to improve efficiency in removing migrants from the U.S.

Capgemini’s CGT union has demanded an immediate end to all collaboration with ICE. The union said the contracts contradict the company’s values and make it part of serious abuses. In an email to staff, Capgemini executive Mathieu Dougados admitted employees had “legitimate questions.” He said the company only recently learned more about the work and could not access technical details due to U.S. rules. He added that the contract is frozen for now because it is under appeal.

Lescure said the company’s response is not enough and repeated his call for full transparency.