Iran deploys Russian facial recognition system to expand mass surveillance

Governments around the world are increasingly using advanced digital technologies to monitor their populations.

Others are reading now

Artificial intelligence, biometric tools and large data networks have become central to modern surveillance systems.

A new investigation suggests Iran is turning to Russian technology to expand its domestic monitoring capabilities.

Russian software revealed

According to a joint investigation by Le Monde and the nonprofit investigative group Forbidden Stories, Iran has obtained a Russian facial recognition system known as FindFace.

The software was developed by the Russian technology company NtechLab and was reportedly purchased in 2019 by the Iranian firm Rasadco.

The program was later supplied to several Iranian state bodies, including the Ministry of Intelligence and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Also read

Tracking protesters

FindFace was originally used in Russia during large public events such as the 2018 World Cup to identify individuals through surveillance cameras.

Investigators say the technology is now being used in Iran to monitor protesters and political opponents.

Nima Fatemi, a researcher studying surveillance technologies, said the system allows authorities to build “social mapping,” linking individuals to networks of contacts and tracking their movements over time, according to Le Monde.

Expanding surveillance network

Reports indicate the system is integrated into Iran’s growing network of cameras across cities.

Authorities can reportedly combine facial recognition data with footage from street cameras, private buildings, businesses, restaurants and public transport systems.

Also read

Iran already holds large databases of identity photographs from passports and driver’s licenses, which can be used by the software to identify individuals.

Companies tied to regime

Documents obtained during the investigation suggest the technology was supplied through companies connected to Iran’s security apparatus.

Rasadco, which originally acquired the system, was later absorbed into a larger company called Kama, reportedly linked to institutions connected to the Iranian government.

Researchers warn the technology could allow authorities to track individuals across multiple locations and identify protesters even long after demonstrations have ended.

According to Le Monde, the system could strengthen Iran’s ability to monitor dissent and suppress opposition through large-scale digital surveillance.

Also read

Sources: Le Monde; Forbidden Stories; United24Media.