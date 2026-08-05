Irish officials fear Trump’s upcoming visit: “There would be a riot”

Planners are also desperate to prevent a formal speech to the Irish parliament.

Hosting a massive sporting event always brings logistical headaches. When a polarising world leader decides to drop by, the planning shifts into another gear. Right now, European officials are quietly panicking about an upcoming guest.

Security nightmare looming

Donald Trump plans to visit his golf resort in County Clare this September. Behind the scenes, the American president intends to watch the 2026 Amgen Irish Open at Doonbeg. Local politicians are already bracing for impact.

The primary concern is safety. When Trump last visited the property seven years ago, the environment felt much calmer. Today, protecting a sitting president demands security measures that threaten to overwhelm local police forces.

According to The Irish Star one minister told the news outlet extra.ie that the situation is bleak.

“This visit takes place in a very different world,” the minister warned. “In the current security dispensation, there are going to have to be gunboats outside of Doonbeg and air cover. We do not have the resources for that.”

Keeping him busy

Beyond the financial strain of armed boats, officials face a social puzzle. They do not know what to do with the politician off the course. Behind closed doors, the primary goal is total isolation.

“Insofar as we can plan, the priority is to keep him as far away from the public, President Connolly and the Dáil as possible,” an insider told extra.ie.

Past leaders like Bill Clinton enjoyed massive rallies in Dublin. A minister speaking to extra.ie shot down any chance of a similar celebration for this president.

“We can’t be putting him in College Green like [Barack] Obama or [Bill] Clinton; no one would turn up, or alternatively there would be a riot,” the official said.

Dreaming of a quick exit

Planners are also desperate to prevent a formal speech to the Irish parliament. They worry Trump might use the platform for a long political performance.

Speaking to extra.ie, a senior source outlined the exact fear. “We don’t want him ballyhooing away for two or three hours or creating any opportunity for political game-playing to the Social Democrats or the socialists,” the source explained.

Event organizers have “planned for all scenarios” regarding the high-profile spectator, according to championship director Paul Gillmon. Still, government insiders are praying for a fleeting visit.

One source told extra.ie that the best outcome would mirror George W. Bush’s rapid 2004 stay. “That would be the ideal, one night’s bed and breakfast and then out with thousands of protesters ten miles away waving their placards,” the official noted.

Sources: Irish Star, extra.ie