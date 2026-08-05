World map set for another change as country adopts historic name

Pacific country changes its name to honor its heritage.

A Pacific island nation with a population of around 12,000 is preparing to introduce a new official identity, replacing the name that has been recognized internationally for decades with one rooted in its own language and heritage.

President David Adeang announced that Nauru will officially become the Republic of Naoero, while its citizens will be known as dei-Naoero.

According to The Daily Beast via. the government, the decision is intended to bring the country’s official name closer to the language spoken by its people.

Officials explained that “Nauru” was originally adopted largely because it was easier for foreigners to pronounce, while “Naoero” has always remained the traditional name used locally.

In a statement, the government said:

“The name Naoero has never been lost, but rather waiting to be fully embraced.”

Authorities also noted that the traditional name already appears on the national coat of arms, is widely used within the community, and is recognized under the country’s Constitution.

President outlines the reasoning

Adeang emphasized that the move is not driven by politics but by a desire to strengthen the country’s cultural identity.

“This proposed change seeks to more faithfully honor our nation’s heritage, our language and our identity.”

He added that the decision is about preserving the country’s history while ensuring future generations remain connected to their cultural roots.

Located in the Pacific Ocean, Naoero is the world’s third-smallest sovereign state by land area and gained independence in 1968 after a period of Australian administration.

While the country’s international name is set to change, officials have framed the decision as a recognition of an identity they say has existed all along rather than the creation of a new one.