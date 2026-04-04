Japan deploys US Tomahawk missiles in major military upgrade

Japan’s ties with the United States were on full display during Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s recent visit to the White House.

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Defense cooperation featured heavily in talks with President Donald Trump.

Now Tokyo is moving to strengthen its own military capabilities, sending a clear signal about its role in regional security.

Expanding strike range

Japan has begun deploying US-made Tomahawk cruise missiles on its destroyers, with the first upgraded vessel, JS Chōkai, preparing for operational use.

According to The Japan Times cited by WP, the ship will undergo training and test launches in the United States before returning to Japan in September 2026.

Officials say the missiles, which have a range of around 1,600 kilometers, are intended to strengthen deterrence by enabling long-distance strike capability.

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Fleet modernization

The upgrade is part of a broader plan to modernize eight destroyers, including vessels from the Kongō, Atago, and Maya classes.

These ships are already equipped with Mk 41 vertical launch systems, which are compatible with Tomahawk missiles, allowing for relatively straightforward integration after recent technical adjustments in the US.

Until now, despite having compatible launchers, Japan had not been able to deploy the missiles operationally.

regional tensions

Analysts cited by Defense Express say the addition of Tomahawks significantly enhances Japan’s military reach.

The missiles will become the longest-range weapons in Japan’s arsenal and form a central part of its expanding strike capabilities.

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The move is widely seen as aimed at countering regional threats from China, Russia and North Korea.

Future plans

Japan placed an order in January 2024 for 400 Tomahawk missiles and 14 launch systems, valued at approximately $1.7 billion.

In the longer term, the country plans to replace the US-made systems with a domestically developed alternative, known as the Type 12 missile.

There are also questions over supply timelines, as heavy use of Tomahawks in recent conflicts, including operations involving Iran, may impact availability. However, production is expected to increase significantly in the coming years.

Japan’s deployment marks a key milestone in its evolving defense policy, as it seeks to balance deterrence with growing regional security concerns.

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Sources: The Japan Times, Defense Express, WP