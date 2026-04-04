Mystery noise reported across multiple US states

Residents say mystery hum is disrupting daily life.

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A strange and steady noise is troubling residents in several parts of the United States.

Reports describe a low hum that many say is hard to ignore and even harder to explain.

People in New Jersey, Virginia and Connecticut say they have been hearing the sound in their neighborhoods. Some describe it as loud enough to interfere with daily life.

Scott Montgomery, a resident in New Jersey, told ABC 6: “It is infringing on our peace of mind and our tranquility.”

In Vineland, locals believe the noise began around the time construction started on a large data center.

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Possible source

The planned site will span 2.5 million square feet. While officials have not confirmed any connection, some residents doubt the sound is linked to construction work.

“That is not construction, and that monstrosity is only partially built,” said Mr Montgomery. “If it sounds like this now, what’s it going to be like when everything’s up and running?”

Similar complaints have also surfaced in Virginia and Connecticut, though authorities have not identified a clear source.

Experts say data centers can produce a constant low-frequency hum. This comes from equipment such as cooling systems, which run all day and night.

Fans and chillers can reach between 55 and 85 decibels, especially when operating across large numbers of servers.

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In New Jersey, the Cumberland County Department of Health confirmed it has received reports about the noise.

Official response

In a Facebook post, the department said: “If our inspectors find that noise levels are higher than those allowed under the code, we follow the enforcement guidelines under which a penalty may be issued if compliance is not obtained within a certain timeframe.”

The site in Vineland is being developed by Data One, which said it is following local rules.

“Our site is operating in full compliance with Vineland City noise ordinance limits,” the company said. “We will continue deploying sound reduction measures to minimize any impact on our neighbors.”

Daily disruption

Some residents have taken to social media to describe the sound as constant and unsettling. One person said it was “like a huge engine idling all the time.”

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Mr Montgomery, who lives about half a mile from the site, said: “It keeps you up at night, as you can hear it coming through the house.”

In Connecticut, a petition in West Haven has gathered around 140 signatures from residents affected by a similar hum.

The petition states: “For years, our community has been plagued by a constant or intermittent humming noise and low-frequency vibrations affecting multiple areas of town.”

“This disturbing phenomenon occurs at all hours, disrupting our ability to sleep, concentrate and enjoy life to its fullest. Many residents have reported increased levels of stress, anxiety and physical discomfort due to this incessant noise and vibration,” the petition concludes.

Sources: ABC 6, local authorities