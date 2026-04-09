Over 1,700 tourists fall ill after Cape Verde holidays

Hundreds of British travellers have reported illness, with several deaths now linked to trips to the islands.

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More than 1,700 British travelers have come forward after falling ill during holidays in Cape Verde, according to reports.

Many have joined legal action against travel company TUI.

Solicitors Irwin Mitchell described the case as one of the largest of its kind. The firm says multiple tourists suffered stomach and gastric illnesses while staying in resorts.

The UK Health Security Agency has also warned travellers, as cases linked to infections such as salmonella and shigella continue to rise.

Reported deaths

According to Irwin Mitchell, at least five British tourists died last year following or during holidays booked through TUI. Additional deaths reported in earlier cases bring the total to eight.

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Among them was Elena Walsh, 64, from Birmingham, who became ill during a family holiday. Her husband told the BBC: “You don’t expect to go on holiday and you all don’t come back.”

Mark Ashley, 55, also fell ill while on holiday and later died after returning home.

Karen Pooley, 64, died after being airlifted for treatment when her condition worsened.

Other cases include unnamed men in their 50s, as well as earlier deaths reported in 2024 and 2022. Many of those affected had stayed in high-end resorts.

The illnesses are believed to spread through contaminated food, water or poor hygiene. Reports have also mentioned E. coli and parasitic infections among tourists.

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According to the BBC, lawyer Jatinder Paul said: “In all my years of doing this work, I have not seen a case this large and unfortunately so many that have died as a result of the illnesses.”

Response and advice

TUI said it is investigating the claims but does not yet have full access to local health reports. The company said it is “deeply saddened by the reports of these tragic losses”.

The firm added that customer safety remains its priority and that support is available for those who report illness while abroad.

Health officials advise travellers to take basic precautions. UKHSA’s Dr Gauri Godbole said: “Taking a few simple precautions against traveller’s diarrhoea and food poisoning can make all the difference.”

She added that regular handwashing and safe food practices are key to preventing infection.

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Sources: BBC, UKHSA, Irwin Mitchell, Ladbible