Putin beefs up security guards with new law allowing them to carry weapons

Reports about Vladimir Putin’s security measures have grown in recent months.

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Media say protections around his residences have been expanded. His appearances in Moscow have also become less frequent.

These changes come as Russia faces rising security threats at home. Drone attacks linked to the war in Ukraine have increased.

In response, the Kremlin is strengthening defenses across the country.

New security powers

President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing private security personnel to use firearms in specific situations, according to Meduza cited by O2.

The measure applies to guards working at critical sites, including fuel and energy infrastructure and state-owned enterprises.

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Under the new rules, these personnel can temporarily access weapons supplied by the Rosgvardiya, Russia’s national guard.

Focus on drones

Officials say the change is aimed at countering drones and other unmanned aerial devices during what Moscow calls its “special military operation.”

Previously, private guards were limited to standard service weapons such as shotguns and rifles.

The updated law allows them to use more advanced equipment in order to respond faster to aerial threats.

Protecting infrastructure

Vasily Piskaryov, head of the State Duma’s security committee, said private firms already protect more than 80 percent of Russia’s fuel and energy facilities.

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He noted that existing equipment is often not enough to stop drone attacks effectively.

According to Piskaryov, the new law is designed to improve safety for both workers and strategically important sites.

Growing concern

Weapons issued under the law will be limited in time and purpose, mainly for defending against drones.

Russian officials have increasingly warned about the expanding reach of such attacks.

Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said drone strikes now pose a risk far beyond border regions, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda.

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He added that the situation requires stronger protective measures across the country.

Sources: Meduza, Ukrainska Pravda, O2.