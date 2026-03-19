Putin defies Trump blockade — sends oil anyway

Russia and Cuba have maintained close political and economic ties since the Cold War.

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Moscow has often stepped in to help, during times of crisis on the island.

With Cuba facing rolling blackouts and fuel scarcity, support from allies has become increasingly critical to keeping the country running.

Fuel lifeline

Russia has sent two tankers carrying oil and gas to Cuba, according to the Financial Times, cited by Digi24.

The shipments would mark the first major energy supplies to reach the island in three months, offering relief as the crisis deepens.

Fuel shortages have triggered widespread power outages and disruptions to essential services across Cuba.

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Ships en route

One vessel, the Sea Horse, is believed to be transporting around 27,000 tonnes of gas.

The ship, sailing under a Hong Kong flag, is expected to arrive in the coming days after changing course last month, maritime analyst Samir Madani told the Financial Times.

A second tanker, the Anatoli Kolodkin, is carrying between 725,000 and 728,000 barrels of oil and is due to arrive in early April.

Rising tensions

The deliveries come amid strained relations with the United States.

US President Donald Trump said earlier this week that he believed he would have the “honor of conquering Cuba.”

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“Whether I liberate it or conquer it, I think I could do whatever I want with it… Right now, we are a very weakened nation,” he told reporters at the White House.

Moscow responds

The Kremlin signaled it would continue supporting Cuba during the crisis.

“Of course, we are ready to provide all possible assistance, and all these issues are being discussed with our Cuban counterparts,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He added that both countries remain in contact at working and expert levels as they address the energy situation.

Sources: Financial Times, The Moscow Times, Digi24