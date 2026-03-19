VIDEO: Ukraine tests humanoid robot soldier capable of using real weapons on the front lines

Ukraine is testing a humanoid robot capable of carrying weapons and operating like a soldier, signaling a new phase in the integration of robotics into frontline warfare.

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Ukraine has begun testing a humanoid robot capable of carrying weapons and operating alongside soldiers, marking a new step in the use of robotics on the battlefield.

The system, known as Phantom MK-1, is being evaluated for reconnaissance and support missions, but its design — built to mimic human movement and handle firearms — points to a more expansive role in future combat scenarios.

A robot built to operate like a soldier

The Phantom MK-1 stands around 1.8 meters tall and can carry up to 40 kilograms of equipment, including weapons such as rifles and pistols.

Unlike traditional military drones or ground robots, the system is designed to move in a human-like way, allowing it to navigate terrain and environments typically built for soldiers rather than machines.

It can reach speeds of about one meter per second and features multiple points of articulation, giving it a wide range of motion for handling equipment and moving through complex spaces.

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Early deployment in Ukraine

Two units have been sent to Ukraine for initial testing, where they are expected to support frontline forces in reconnaissance roles and potentially other operational tasks.

The deployment is part of a broader effort to reduce human exposure in high-risk environments, particularly in areas where drone warfare and artillery make traditional movement increasingly dangerous.

At this stage, the robots are not operating independently in combat roles, and their exact use remains limited to testing and evaluation.

Backed by U.S. military funding

The Phantom MK-1 is supported by a reported $24 million research investment involving branches of the U.S. military, including the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The system is being developed by U.S.-based company Foundation, with ongoing refinement taking place in facilities in Atlanta and Singapore.

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Further testing is also planned in the United States, including evaluations by the U.S. Marine Corps focused on mobility and operational performance.

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Technical limits and ethical questions

Despite its capabilities, the system faces practical challenges.

With a complex mechanical structure and numerous moving components, maintenance and reliability remain key concerns — especially in harsh battlefield conditions.

As reported by Ziare, the developer has said the robot will operate under strict protocols requiring human authorization before any use of force, reflecting ongoing concerns about autonomy in military AI systems.

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As humanoid machines move closer to real-world deployment, they are raising broader questions about how far militaries should go in replacing human soldiers with machines.

Sources: Ziare.com, NextGenDefense