Putin avoids Kremlin over fears of ‘tracking like Iranian leaders’

World leaders are facing new security threats as surveillance methods become more advanced.

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The attack in Iran showed leading figures being tracked through technology, before President Doanld Trump decided to attack.

Such developments appear to be influencing behavior at the highest levels of power all across the world.

Sudden absence

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not appeared at the Kremlin for public events in recent days, according to independent outlet Agenstvo cited by United24Media.

His last confirmed appearance there was on March 9, during a meeting focused on global oil and gas markets.

Since then, official updates list meetings and briefings, but none clearly confirm that he was physically present at the Kremlin.

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Unclear location

According to Agenstvo, such appearances do not necessarily reveal where Putin actually is.

Footage of meetings can be pre-recorded, while video calls may be conducted from multiple presidential residences designed to look identical.

The Kremlin recently said Putin chaired a government meeting remotely from his Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow.

Growing concerns

The timing has drawn attention due to reports about how senior Iranian figures were tracked before the US attacked.

The Financial Times reported that surveillance, including hacked traffic cameras, played a role in monitoring movements in Tehran.

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Russian opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov suggested this may have alarmed officials in Moscow.

Tightened security

At the same time, authorities are moving to strengthen protection around Putin’s residences.

Plans have been proposed to expand a secured zone around his residence in Sochi, covering more than three square kilometers.

The measures would restrict drone flights, limit maritime activity and ban certain facilities linked to weapons or surveillance.

Sources: Agenstvo, Financial Times, United24Media