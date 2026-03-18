Putin desperate for deal with India — makes unprecedented offer

Russia’s economy is feeling the pressure of a prolonged war and years of sanctions, with the Kremlin increasingly reliant on major deals to keep money flowing.

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As military costs mount, winning big contracts abroad has become more critical than ever, and India is now at the center of Russia’s latest push.

New proposal

Russia has stepped up efforts to convince India to buy its Su-57 fighter jet, according to reports from Indian media cited by WP.

Moscow has presented a new offer that is described as more attractive than previous proposals.

The package reportedly goes beyond aircraft sales, including technology transfer and permission to assemble the jets in India.

A surprise element

The latest proposal also includes a two-seat variant of the Su-57.

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However, according to the reports, this version does not yet exist and has only been patented so far.

Despite being one of Russia’s most advanced fighter jets, the Su-57 has struggled to gain international buyers.

So far, Algeria is the only confirmed customer, reportedly ordering 12 aircraft.

India had previously shown interest but withdrew from the joint project in 2018, with concerns raised about the jet’s stealth capabilities.

Renewed talks

Russia has continued to promote the aircraft at major events, including Aero India 2025 and the Wings of India 2026 exhibition.

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These efforts are part of ongoing attempts to restart negotiations with India.

New Delhi remains a highly sought-after partner due to its status as one of the world’s largest arms importers.

Strong competition

Russia also faces stiff competition from other countries.

India has already declined earlier proposals from Donald Trump involving the F-35 fighter jet.

At the same time, it continues to expand cooperation with France, placing additional orders for Rafale jets, which are also planned to be produced locally.

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Sources: Wirtualna Polska, Indian media reports