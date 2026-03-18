Putin censors top propagandist after he “speaks truth” live on air

State-controlled messaging has long been a cornerstone of Russia’s war narrative.

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But recent signs suggest that even the most loyal voices may be drifting off script — raising questions about control inside the system.

Unusual shift

According to Latvian outlet LA.LV, political analyst Mikhail Naki says Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov has begun deviating from the Kremlin’s usual messaging.

Solovyov, one of the most prominent pro-government TV figures, has reportedly started raising issues that contradict the official line.

Naki pointed out that such behavior is unusual for a figure so closely tied to the Russian leadership.

Signs of censorship

The analyst claims that segments of Solovyov’s broadcasts are now being edited or removed.

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Parts of his programs that do not align with official messaging are reportedly cut before airing.

This suggests increasing efforts to maintain strict control over the narrative.

Naki said the change is noticeable when watching Solovyov’s recent shows.

“Something has broken lately. You can come to this conclusion by watching Vladimir Solovyov. It is difficult to suspect him of disobedience.”

He added that it raises questions about what is happening behind the scenes.

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Sensitive topics

One example highlighted was Solovyov speaking about communication problems among Russian troops.

In particular, he addressed issues that emerged after disruptions to systems like Starlink.

According to Naki, these remarks were later removed from the final broadcast version.

The reasons behind the shift remain uncertain.

Naki suggested several possibilities, including internal struggles within the Kremlin or a changing atmosphere inside Russia’s propaganda system.

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“What is this? The battle of the Kremlin towers? Has he lost his sense of boundaries? Does he feel the wind of change? It is not clear,” he said.

Sources: LA.LV