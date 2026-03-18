Why only one electric vehicle truly breaks the 400-mile barrier

As fuel costs climb, more drivers are weighing whether an electric vehicle can match the convenience of a full tank.

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As fuel costs climb, more drivers are weighing whether an electric vehicle can match the convenience of a full tank.

For many, the key question is simple: how far can it really go on a charge?

Testing cited by USA TODAY, based on Consumer Reports data, shows that while range is improving across the market, only one model currently pushes into a category of its own.

Recent figures from AAA show U.S. gas prices rising to $3.79 per gallon on March 17, reinforcing the appeal of longer-range EVs for everyday driving.

Beyond 400 miles

Among the vehicles tested, just one crossed the 400-mile threshold in real-world highway conditions.

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The Chevrolet Silverado EV reached 472 miles before needing a recharge, according to Consumer Reports. That puts it close to its EPA-rated 493 miles, which are calculated under standardized testing conditions that do not always reflect highway driving.

This makes it a standout in a market where most vehicles still fall well short of that mark.

The 350-mile cluster

A group of premium EVs sits just below the top tier, with real-world ranges largely concentrated between the mid-300s.

The Tesla Model S and Rivian R1S, both rated at about 410 miles by the EPA, delivered lower figures in testing at 366 and 358 miles respectively.

Similarly, the Lucid Air reached 344 miles in highway conditions, despite a higher official estimate.

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The Audi A6 Sportback e-tron was one of the few to outperform expectations slightly, achieving 347 miles compared to its 333-mile estimate.

What drivers should know

The results underline a broader trend: official range figures often differ from everyday performance, particularly at sustained highway speeds.

They also suggest that while many EVs now offer enough range for typical daily use, only a small number are closing the gap with long-distance driving expectations.

Industry data shows average EV range has steadily increased over the past decade, but the jump beyond 400 miles remains a significant milestone that few models have reached so far.

Sources: USA TODAY, Consumer Reports, AAA