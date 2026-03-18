Russian lawmakers says, cutting off parts of the internet is “to ensure comfort”

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Temporary internet disruptions in Russia are being linked to infrastructure changes, as authorities roll out new access controls.

Forbes reported that the “white list” system began operating in Moscow last week, citing sources. One source within an internet operator told the outlet the system is not yet fully functional.

The approved list includes government platforms such as Gosuslugi and official state websites, along with services like Yandex. Social networks operated by VK, including VKontakte and Odnoklassniki, are also accessible.

Other permitted platforms include banking services, online marketplaces, transport apps, and state media, reflecting a controlled but functional subset of the wider internet.

Western analysts view this as an attempt at controlling the flow of information in Russia – but Russian officials say the measures are designed to stabilise connections and protect users during periods of heightened risk.

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Temporary disruptions

State Duma deputy Andrei Svintsov said recent connection issues stem from technical adjustments to network systems.

Speaking at a press conference, he described the disruptions as short-term.

“I believe that these commissioning works, this traffic routing system, are probably already largely configured. I think that in large cities this will happen within a week, maximum two,” he said according to Digi24.

He indicated that major urban areas are expected to see improvements soon as the system becomes fully operational.

Safety measures

Svintsov said the introduction of so-called “white lists” is intended to ensure stable communication during emergencies.

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“This is a task aimed at ensuring the comfort of our citizens. It is done in the interests of citizens, because in case of emergency situations. Literally two days ago, 250 drones were flying towards Moscow. I thank Sergei Sobyanin and the Ministry of Defense that all this did not reach its destination,” he added.

According to his remarks, the system prioritises access to key services when networks face threats.

Sources: Forbes, NSN, Digi24