Putin gave secret order to jail war critics without trial

Putin has long built his image on strength and control, with little tolerance for dissent.

To preserve that image critics of the Kremlin have often been dealt with swiftly.

Now, new claims suggest that crackdown may have gone even further.

Hidden directive

The human rights group Pervyi Otdel, cited by Radio Liberty and Ukrainska Pravda, says it has identified a previously undisclosed directive signed by Vladimir Putin in March 2022.

According to the group, the document allowed authorities to detain individuals opposing the war without opening a criminal case or obtaining a court ruling.

The claim is based on materials linked to Russia’s Investigative Committee, which referenced the decision when responding to a complaint.

Detention powers

The reported order allegedly authorised multiple agencies, including the FSB, Interior Ministry and military investigators, to place individuals in pre-trial detention facilities.

Those targeted were described as people resisting what Russian authorities call the “special military operation” in Ukraine.

In one case cited by Pervyi Otdel, a Russian citizen was held in a detention centre solely on the basis of the presidential decision.

Legal concerns

The Investigative Committee rejected an appeal over the detention, citing both the presidential directive and a “temporary instruction” governing detention procedures.

Pervyi Otdel said neither document has been made public and the exact legal status of the decision remains unclear.

The group argues that such detentions would violate Article 22 of the Russian Constitution, which states that deprivation of liberty requires a court ruling.

Radio Liberty reports that similar practices have been documented since the start of the war, particularly involving Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians held without charges or access to lawyers.

Sources: Pervyi Otdel, Radio Liberty, Ukrainska Pravda