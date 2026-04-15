Russia claims it is working with China to ‘stabilize the world’

Russia’s war in Ukraine has pushed the Kremlin closer to Beijing.

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As Moscow faces isolation from the West, its relationship with China has taken on greater importance.

Two countries, two nuclear powers

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow and Beijing are working together to ease global tensions rather than intensify them.

“The two countries, also being two civilizations, two nuclear powers, two permanent members of the UN Security Council, and two vast nations in terms of territory, population, and resources, as well as in their geopolitical and geostrategic positions, are effectively combining their potential and their resources together to get the planet off the hook,” she said in an interview with Sputnik Radio cited by Tass.

There have been no comments from China confirming this cooperation yet.

No debate

Zakharova argued that the cooperation between the two countries is focused on maintaining stability in international relations.

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“There should not be a debate about which civilizations control which regions but about our two countries being a stabilizing force in international relations,” she added.

Her comments come as diplomatic engagement between Moscow and Beijing continues to intensify.

On April 14, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited China, where he held talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and met with President Xi Jinping.

Sources: TASS