Putin hands former president new job — with zero salary

Medvedev previously served as Russia’s president from 2008 to 2012.

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Tight state control over media and education is nothing new in Russia.

Official narratives have long been used to shape public opinion.

Critics argue this system often serves as a vehicle for government messaging. Now, that influence appears to be extending further into the classroom.

New role

Dmitry Medvedev has been appointed editor-in-chief of a new series of state-approved social studies textbooks, according to the Russian Ministry of Education, as reported by Kyiv Post and cited by Digi24.

The books will be used for students in grades 9 to 11.

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Government involvement

Deputy Education Minister Olga Koludarova said the ministry approached Medvedev with the role last year, and he agreed to take it on without pay.

His work reportedly included reviewing content in detail and providing comments and recommendations that were incorporated into the final versions.

Academic team

According to Russian state media RIA Novosti, the textbook project also involves a team of specialists.

The group includes economists, historians, sociologists, legal experts and university lecturers, many holding advanced academic degrees.

Political background

Medvedev previously served as Russia’s president from 2008 to 2012 and later as prime minister.

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He currently holds the position of deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council.

In recent years, he has emerged as one of the more hardline voices aligned with the Kremlin.

Sources: Kyiv Post, RIA Novosti, Digi24.