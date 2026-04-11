Why Norwegians spend easter reading murder mysteries

Each Easter, Norway undergoes a curious transformation as cities quieten and people retreat into nature with one shared goal.

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Across the country, a long-standing tradition turns the holiday into a nationwide celebration of crime stories, reports BBC.

Roots of tradition

The phenomenon, known as påskekrim, dates back to 1923 with the release of the novel The Bergen Train Was Looted Last Night.

According to historical accounts reported by travel and cultural outlets, the book gained fame through a marketing stunt that made it appear like a real news headline.

The strategy worked, and over time, crime fiction became deeply tied to the Easter period in Norway.

Crime everywhere

Today, the tradition is visible across the country in the weeks leading up to Easter.

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“You’ll see påskekrim everywhere across publishing houses, bookshops and libraries,” said Merete Lie of Oslo’s Deichman Library.

She added: “We see a tremendous peak in borrowing of crime books around Easter.”

Bookshops prominently display thrillers, while libraries and public spaces lean into the theme with crime-inspired decorations.

Cabin culture

For many Norwegians, the heart of the tradition lies far from the cities.

Families head to mountain cabins for extended breaks that can last up to 10 days, combining outdoor activities with reading and watching crime dramas.

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Streaming series and classic detectives like Poirot remain popular, alongside Nordic noir productions and new releases timed for the holiday season.

A shared ritual

Unlike crime fiction trends elsewhere, påskekrim is embraced across generations.

Children, teenagers and adults all take part, whether through books, TV or interactive experiences.

“It’s a tradition that reaches out to everyone,” Lie said.

Even everyday items reflect the craze, with mystery stories printed on millions of milk cartons each year as part of a decades-old tradition.

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Mood over place

Industry figures say the appeal lies less in specific events and more in the atmosphere.

“It’s less about a single place and more about atmosphere: cosy cabins or remote hotels, snowy landscapes, and a good crime story,” said Torunn Tronsvang of Up Norway.

The setting, shaped by dramatic landscapes and long, dark winters, is often seen as fueling the country’s fascination with suspense and mystery.

Beyond borders

Despite its distinctly Norwegian roots, the tradition is gaining international attention.

New adaptations of classic crime stories are in development, while global audiences continue to embrace Nordic noir.

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For many, the appeal is simple: a mix of isolation, storytelling and seasonal ritual that has endured for more than a century.

Sources: BBC Travel, Visit Norway