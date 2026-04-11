Putin plans to give land in occupied Ukraine to his soldiers

Soldiers sent into war are not usually expecting to settle on the land they fight over.

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But history shows that, at times, conflict has come with rewards.

Now, a similar approach appears to be taking shape in occupied Ukraine.

Land proposal

The Kremlin is preparing a plan to grant free land in the occupied Kherson region to individuals involved in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Novaya Gazeta Europe cited by United24Media.

A draft law developed by the Presidential Administration would allow soldiers, volunteers and security personnel to receive plots at no cost.

The offer would also extend to families of those killed in the conflict.

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Who qualifies

Under the proposal, land would be allocated either as full ownership or through lease agreements.

Priority would be given to those घायल or decorated for their service, while relatives could inherit the rights if a recipient dies.

Applicants would be required to have a registered address in the occupied region, with distribution handled through a waiting list system.

Intended use

The plots could be used for housing, small-scale agriculture or gardening.

Officials say the measure is designed to support military personnel during a so-called “transitional period,” although the term is not clearly defined in the draft.

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Since the start of the war, large numbers of properties in the Kherson region have been left vacant after residents fled the area.

According to reports, some of these “ownerless” plots are already being used to house workers such as teachers and medical staff brought in under occupation authorities.

Sources: Novaya Gazeta Europe